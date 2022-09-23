The Courier

1 Marrod Close, Ballarat North | Sweeping views over Ballarat

By House of the Week
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:39am, first published September 23 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.