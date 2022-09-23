Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
$895,000 - $970,000
AGENCY: Buxton
AGENTS: Mark Nunn 0409 412 518 and Vivek Iyer 0408 498 908
INSPECT: By appointment
Presentation at this property is of the highest standard and inspection is recommended to appreciate everything it has to offer.
Open-plan kitchen with family meals and living is the centrepiece of the home's floorplan.
Large glass windows allow plenty of natural light to flow inside, as well as capturing views over Ballarat and beyond.
The kitchen is fitted with a stone-topped island, a 900mm-wide cooker, a double sink, dishwasher and walk-in pantry.
Positioned upstairs, the spacious main bedroom suite has a walk-in robe and ensuite with inviting spa bath.
There are four additional bedrooms - two upstairs and two downstairs. All have fitted robes and one has a built-in desk.
Top-floor bedrooms are serviced by a family bathroom with a large bath and a separate shower.
Also on the upper level, a versatile second living area with a balcony and sweeping views over Ballarat.
Outside is equally as impressive with a dream alfresco area which is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
A soaring gable roof covers outdoor lounging and dining as well as the built-in barbecue area and the in-ground pool.
Enjoy an extended swimming season and protect the littlies from the sun.
Every angle of this property is meticulously maintained including the fully- landscaped garden surrounds.
Other features include central heating, ducted evaporative cooling, an irrigation system and a double-car garage.
On a family-sized allotment measuring about 834 square metres, this property is ideal for children and pets as well as those who love to spend time in the garden.
Ballarat North is a popular residential area with surrounding parklands as well as easy access to local schools, shops, sporting facilities and public transport service.
Bridge Mall and bustling Ballarat CBD is just a six-minute drive. It's only 4.5 kilometres to Lake Wendouree for active folks who like to walk or cycle.
