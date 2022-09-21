Well-known and loved expert Ballarat gardener will be sharing his knowledge in the coming Smart Living Ballarat event.
John Ditchburn - or "Ditchy" - will be discussing all things garden preparation with SLB coordinator Ellen Burns at 12.30pm on Wednesday.
"His sessions are always really, really popular," Ms Burns said.
IN THE NEWS:
Pre-pandemic, Ditchy's sessions filled out the library, but for now the monthly SLB events have been held online which means they are not limited in space.
Ms Burns said they were focusing this time on Ditchy's tips and tricks to setting your garden up for success.
"John said that the most common kind of mistakes he sees people making are really in the preparation phase," she said.
Ms Burns said with the rising cost of fresh produce, she was seeing more people try their hand at gardening.
"When you are starting out for the first time, it is really those basics that you do not know about, what type of soil should I plant in? Or what happens if they get a disease?" she said.
While the session looks to welcome new growers, seasoned gardeners will also pick up some tips.
Mr Ditchburn has taken an interest in growing vegetables since he was 16, starting out in a community garden in St Kilda.
When he moved to Ballarat, he said it became "evidently clear the conditions were very different".
Sometimes guides would put Melbourne and Ballarat in the same planting zone when they were in fact six weeks' apart, Mr Ditchburn said.
"I started a website ... so other people would not make the same mistakes I made," he said.
He has observed the Ballarat grower community expanding a lot over the past 10 years.
"It then ramped up another gear at the start of COVID," Mr Ditchburn said.
Interested residents can register on Facebook here.
Ms Burns hosts SLB sessions every third Wednesday of the month; October's session will be about sustainable homes.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.