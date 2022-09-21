A repeat drug offender who avoided jail time in order to continue rehabilitation, has told a magistrate his addiction to multiple substances including alcohol was a struggle "every day".
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard accused man Timothy Rodger, 32, was four and a half months sober from a decade long substance use problem that had brought him before the court.
Magistrate John Doherty asked the man: "How difficult is it everyday not to go and have a drink?"
Rodger replied: "I do have to try every day ... it is a struggle."
The magistrate said he accepted the man had made positive progress.
"Well that's the cross, I suppose, you've got to bear for a long time, maybe for the rest of your life, but most people seem to have one," Mr Doherty said.
Rodger pleaded guilty this week to consolidated charges across three drug-related matters.
On Friday May 30 this year, about 12.40am, Rodger and a co-accused were driving in Sebastopol when pulled over by police.
A third person fled the vehicle and was unable to be located.
The court heard police decided to search the car because of the suspicious behaviour of the third unknown person, the accused appearing drug affected, and his recent bail for another drug matter.
The car search turned up three strips of opioid replacement medicine buprenorphine, over $3000 in cash, two bags containing 5.6 grams and 1.91 grams of methylamphetamine.
Earlier that month, on Thursday May 16, about 6.10pm, police spotted the accused riding an electric scooter and recognised him as having an outstanding warrant.
Rodger attempted to scoot around the police vehicle, but police apprehended and searched him, locating a small plastic bag containing 1.75 grams of methylamphetamine.
When police asked Rodger what he had on him, he listed, "phone, partner's phone, house keys, and a little bit of ice," and said he had used a small amount of methylamphetamine every day for 10 years.
Last year, on Thursday August 12, about 10.25am, Rodger was pulled over by police driving in Ballarat East with the drug detected in his system and with no alcohol interlock fitted to the vehicle as conditions of his licence required.
Defence for Rodger told the court the accused had already spent 51 days in custody and any further jail time would impact his recovery.
"It's conceded it is very serious offending ... relating to drug trafficking," the defence said.
"Clearly there's a problem with substance use.
"He's been proactive in his rehabilitation and he's in the best place he's been in for a long time.
"A further term of imprisonment would be [counter] to the ... progress he's made."
Rodger was fined $2000 and his licence was disqualified for 12 months.
"What I'm dealing with is your behaviour at a point in time. If you've changed, good," Mr Doherty said.
"If you continue to be a pest you'll have to come back before me: The pest controller."
