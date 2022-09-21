The Courier

Repeat drug offender gets fine instead of jail to help rehabilitation in Ballarat Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
September 21 2022 - 11:30pm
Repeat drug offender handed fine instead of prison time to help rehabilitation in Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A repeat drug offender who avoided jail time in order to continue rehabilitation, has told a magistrate his addiction to multiple substances including alcohol was a struggle "every day".

