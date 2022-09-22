Creswick to play its bowls season at Webbcona as it waits for redevelopment

CRESWICK will be without its traditional home venue for the entire 2022-23 Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region season with repair work still to get underway on its greens after storms ripped through the Hepburn region in January.
The Hepburn Shire is still working through a raft of storm clean-ups from twin storms, firstly in June 2021 which flattered parts of the region near Trentham and the January storm which centred on Creswick.
It has meant the Creswick lawn bowlers will be forced to play all their home games this season at Webbcona while it waits for a new synthetic green to be built at their club.
Club spokesman Gerry Flapper said it had been a frustrating few months waiting on an answer as to when the venue would be upgraded or fixed.
"It's going to be a difficult season, we're going to be playing our home games and train at Webbcona which has made it difficult to come and play and train with us," he said.
"They've got carpet and grass and they've offered both surfaces to us, but depending on how many teams they have at home, you can't chuck them off for another team.
"This has been going on since January. The thing is, it's more to it than just a relaying of the surface. It was opened in 2014, but the surface moves. We've already had it repaired once, but there's a hollow in it near the edge which we had to get prepared. Now they've decided the whole thing will have a concrete base."
Flapper said there was a lot of work that needed to be completed.
"If you can imagine, you've got to take off about half-a-metre of dirt off firstly, put down your concrete base, then your sand, your gravel, the drainage, the carpet, there's a lot involved and it's all taking a long time to do."
Hepburn Shire chief executive Bradley Thomas said money had been allocated for the works but due to storm recovery efforts across the whole shire, the work had not been able to start prior to this bowls season.
Hepburn Shire Council has allocated funds in its 2022-23 Budget, as well as funding from the insurance reimbursement and election pledge from the new federal Labor government, to undertake a redevelopment of the Creswick Bowling Club's existing synthetic bowling green after it was damaged by a storm in January this year," he said.
"There is significant work involved so unfortunately the site will be unavailable for this bowls season.
"Council is actively working to support the Creswick Bowling Club until the bowling green redevelopment is completed."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.