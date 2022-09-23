Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$750,000 - $770,000
AGENCY: Doepel Lilley + Taylor
AGENT: Robert Cunningham 0418 543 634
INSPECT: By appointment
Enhanced with distinctive interior style in mind, the modern elements of this home are designed to deliver the perfect combination of convenience and appeal.
In popular Winter Valley, overlooking Kensington Creek parkland, the home is close to Delacombe town centre and just minutes from the CBD.
Inside, the spacious main bedroom is complete with elegant walk-in dressing room and full ensuite.
Stone benchtops create a flawless kitchen. Soft-close cabinetry, a dishwasher, a 900mm-wide cooker and a butler's pantry with a double sink are more kitchen highlights.
Open-plan kitchen, meals and living flows seamlessly onto the undercover alfresco area. The alfresco kitchen with natural-gas barbecue is perfect for entertaining family and friends.
Having three separate living areas in the home provides versatile living for everyone in the family.
All the elements you love about boutique homes are featured including a gas-log fire, central heating and ducted cooling.
Among the special extras are pendant lights, a three-zone in-ceiling speaker system and a drying cupboard.
The auto-garage has internal access, and 24 solar panels provide about 6.6-kilowatts of energy to help reduce costs.
Inspection is highly recommended.
