A woman has told a court of the ongoing mental and physical distress that followed a sexual assault at the hands of a "scumbag" at the end of a night out.
"After the incident I was diagnosed with PTSD and I still have pretty severe flashbacks from the assault," the woman in her 20s told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
"Not just visual and auditory, physical [too]."
Joseph Heath Ford, 39, pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault for the incident in the early morning of December 6, 2020.
The accused and the woman had met the night before in a group setting at a CBD venue through mutual acquaintances when the group they were with moved to a private residence in Wendouree to continue drinking.
Between 4am and 5am, sleeping arrangements for guests at the home, including Ford and the victim, were made with the victim sleeping on a couch in the lounge room and Ford on a mattress on the floor beside her.
The court heard about an hour after everyone at the property had gone to sleep, the victim moved onto the mattress and the accused sexually touched her without her consent.
"The complainant tried to move away ... used body language that he had to stop," police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown told the court.
"The accused asked if she was all right, she shook her head ... she bit his finger causing a small laceration.
"He said, 'what the f*ck's wrong with you, why did you do that?'. She replied, 'because you were touching me and I didn't want you to'."
Ford's defence told the court he had not previously been before the court for "this style of offending" and he was remorseful for his actions.
"On the occasion he became highly intoxicated ... the accused man then, as he saw it, misunderstood what was happening and persisted with his behaviour in the face of obvious, not overt, complaints," the defence said.
"He accepts his [responsibility for her] suffering ... he didn't intend for that to happen."
But the woman told the court she didn't believe he was sorry.
Fighting back tears, the woman told the court Ford was a "scumbag" and his actions had made it so she couldn't feel safe.
"A lot of things are just ruined for me now, other things that normal people get to enjoy," she said.
"I can't have my back touched at all. It actually induces physical pain now because of the distress it causes.
"I am never going to get to experience having my partner run his hands through my hair.
"I can't wear my favourite perfume anymore because I was wearing it that night.
"I had to burn my favourite ... t-shirt that had a lot of beautiful memories attached to it because it was taken from me at the hospital to be swabbed and looking at it made my skin crawl."
Ford was convicted and fined $2500.
