IT'S a race against time for turf wickets across the Ballarat and western region of the state with heavy September rain potentially putting a dampener on the opening rounds.
With the Ballarat Cricket Association season scheduled to get underway on October 1, there is every likelihood that some First and Second XI matches will be moved to hard wickets for at least the opening two weeks.
Ballarat Cricket Association operations manager Jenna Fowlie said the association met with the City of Ballarat on Tuesday to discuss the state of ovals.
"It's going to be an unusual start compared to the past couple of years, but keep in mind we haven't started until late October and November," she said.
"But we're telling clubs to expect more hard wicket cricket than they normally would want and potentially some Sunday games to allow us to have enough games to be played.
"I'm not confident we'll be up and running for the first round and to be honest, we don't know about the second round. It's just a waiting game and will depend on what happens over the next week-and-a-half."
Fowlie said the City of Ballarat had not been able to get on the grounds until about three weeks later than they usually would in order to start preparing wickets.
"They've top-dressed and scarified all the grounds in the last week, but normally they are doing that late-August, or early September at the latest," she said.
"It now needs time for the grass to grow, but also we need the sun to get on it as well."
The most likely venue to be up and running for round one is Darley while the association also will also need to utilise North Ballarat No. 2 for Wendouree matches until January with the ground being resurfaced.
Meanwhile, the Maryborough and District Cricket Association fears that some pitches may be out of action until at least November, particularly those that have recently hosted football finals.
"It's going to be a race against time, that's for sure," MDCA president Mark Allen said. "We've just had so much rain and there's been no drying weather, no sun.
"We've got three grounds which we are pretty confident will get up, two in Maryborough and one in Dunolly, but Beaufort I know is getting its wicket redone, so right now they can't physically get on the ground.
"I would think Princess Park (in Maryborough) after the football finals will probably be out until at least November. They'll be pushing to get grass growing on that for what I've heard."
Allen said the plan would be to manipulate the fixture onto hard wickets where necessary.
"The A Reserve doesn't start until October 29th, the A Grade starts on the 8th, so the ground availability for hard wicket won't be an issue," he said.
"It can be a little bit tricky when both grades are going. By November though it's funny how quick it can turn around in that region, it can be very wet, then all of sudden the weather can turn once you're over the dividing range."
