Commercial property
AUCTION: Thursday, October 6 at 12pm onsite
LAND: 2216sqm
AGENCY: Colliers Ballarat
AGENT: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778
INSPECT: By appointment
An outstanding opportunity exists to secure a substantial commercial premises with a high-profile corner position.
The Atlantic Hotel is for sale via public auction which is re-scheduled to Thursday, October 6 at 12pm.
Property frontage to Midland Highway measures about 40 linear metres. Side street frontage is another benefit to your business or project.
The site measures about 2216 square metres and it is estimated close to 24,000 vehicles pass this property each day.
A partial renovation has been undertaken to the building, residence, commercial kitchen and outdoor area. Exciting scope and opportunity remains to continue works or redevelop the large allotment (STCA).
Consider re-purposing the site for medical suite or a residential development with council approval.
A short-term lease is in place and returning $56,000 per annum.
Contact the selling agent for site inspections and more information including auction terms.
