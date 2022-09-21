Despite council officer's recommendations to grant a permit for a 21-bedroom group accommodation facility in Daylesford, the Hepburn Shire Council has refused its application at Tuesday's council meeting.
The site, located at 40 Vincent Street North proposed to build 21 single-bedroom suites - 15 of which would be used for tourist purposes and the remaining six would house staff at the facility.
At the meeting, councillors voted 5-2 in favour of refusing the application.
Hepburn Shire Council deputy mayor Jen Bray, who voted against the recommendations, said the proposal, while having some "merit", did not adhere to the historic landscape of the Daylesford township nor the area's neighbourhood character.
"It (the application) has taken into consideration the need for staff accommodation and that's a big plus."
However, Cr Bray said the proposal did not "appropriately respond to the statement of character and the objectives of the area", particularly the need "for encouraging the retention and planting of large trees" and "encouraging new buildings to respect the (Daylesford's) building forms".
Similarly, councillor Tessa Halliday said the application was promising with many "great things", although it needed further consideration.
"It (the application) needs to be done in a more respectful way to the enabled character of Daylesford," Cr Halliday said. "I feel there is no other option than to encourage a refusal.
"Hopefully they'll (the applicant, David Merrett, Spectrum Planning Solutions) come back with a proposal that is more keeping with the area."
Councillor Brian Hood said he was reluctant to refuse the permit due to the benefits the accommodation could have for both Daylesford's tourist and hospitality industries.
"If it (the application) was somewhat different then I may have a different view," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
Conversely, councillor Lesley Hewitt voted for the recommendations.
"We know that we need accommodation for hospitality employees; we know that we've got affordable housing issues," she said.
"What this application does is provide a specific tourist recommendation as well as six accommodation units for hospitality employees."
Since being advertised in late 2021 this application has received several objections from concerned community members with many saying it would contribute to over development, environmental damage as well as negatively impact the neighbourhood's "peaceful" atmosphere.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.