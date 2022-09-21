Ballarat closer to playing part in FIFA Women's World Cup

Ballarat is closer to playing a historic part in the FIFA Women's World Cup, set to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand next year.
Ballarat is one of 35 shortlisted options in Australia to become a Team Base Camp for one of the 32 competing countries.
In total, there are 24 metropolitan options across five host cities and 11 other regional centres.
Of those, 16 venues will be selected for the event, which will run from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
If successful, the Mercure Ballarat Hotel & Convention Centre would accommodate a squad, with training to be conducted at Morshead Park.
"We are very proud to have been shortlisted to become a Team Base Camp for what looms as a sensational event," City of Ballarat mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said.
"We know how incredible our soccer facilities are; we would love a chance for them to shine on the world stage."
New Zealand also has 21 shortlisted options, with 16 to be selected.
Appearing on the shortlist means Ballarat has passed a thorough evaluation process and is eligible for selection by a competing nation.
Participating countries can submit their preference before FIFA confirms the sites. It's expected 29 sites will be selected by the end of 2022.
Ballarat was previously a training base for Bahrain for the 2015 Asian Cup and hosted a Matildas training camp in 2016 which was headlined by an international friendly against New Zealand.
The 2023 World Cup is projected to be one of the biggest female sporting events in history.
It will be the first World Cup to be co-hosted, the first to be held in the Southern Hemisphere and the first with 32 teams - up from 24.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
