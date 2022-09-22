'I'm blaming the kids for it': Drivers face Ballarat Magistrates' Court

On any given day the Ballarat Magistrates' Court hears any number of excuses why drivers might have broken the law.
From "particularly straight" roads to children demanding McDonalds, this week in Magistrate John Doherty's courtroom was no different.
One accused woman, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, put her excess speeding down to the road she was driving on.
On January 22 this year, about 7.05am, the woman was on her way to a weekend craft market when she was stopped by police in Rokewood after she was clocked driving 131kmph in a 100kmph zone.
"During the field interview the accused told police, 'I've never sped that fast before in my life ... I have no idea why I was speeding that fast. It's such a good road I didn't realise'," police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court.
Mr Doherty told the woman he was familiar with the road and agreed with her.
"It is a road that is ... particularly straight, it's a good road to drive on," he said.
"But the existence of police with speed detection devices means you're subject to the same level of scrutiny as other drivers."
The woman, who had no prior criminal history, pleaded guilty and her licence was suspended for three months as per mandatory sentencing requirements.
She was fined $500, plus $87.20 in court costs.
Meanwhile, 48-year-old Craig Pugh told the court he was blaming his offending on the kids.
On September 3 last year, about 11.38pm, the car Pugh was driving was stopped by authorities in Delacombe when police found the vehicle was not fitted with an alcohol interlock as required.
"I was just going to get Maccas," the man told police before he became argumentative and the field interview had to be cut short.
Defence for Pugh told the court that he was moving his wife's car when one of his children asked for McDonalds and it was "easier, albeit foolish to stay in the car he was in".
Mr Doherty addressed the accused man directly in court.
"This is an offence punishable by imprisonment and I see the last time you were before this court was for the [similar offending]," he said.
Pugh replied: "I understand your honour, I'm blaming the kids for it."
The magistrate did not accept this explanation.
"There was only one adult there and they had their hands on the steering wheel ... you don't commit an offence punishable by imprisonment because a child asks you to," Mr Doherty said.
Pugh was handed a $750 fine and was ordered to pay $87.20 in court costs.
