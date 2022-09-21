Motorists looking to head into Melbourne for the extra-long weekend are being urged to plan ahead, after a truck and bus crash on the Western Freeway earlier this morning.
The incoming lane towards Melbourne has been completed closed off, starting at Ballan, as emergency services investigate and clean up the remains of the incident.
VicRoads has urged motorists leaving Ballarat to diver via Geelong using the Midland Highway.
The diversion could add up to an extra half-an-hour to an hour to the trip, and motorist are urged to expect heavy traffic on main roadways in the area.
Police have local detours in place through Pentland Hills and Bacchus Marsh, although there are significant delays and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
The closure is under the control of Victoria Police. The Western Freeway will re-open once investigations are complete and it is safe to do so.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
