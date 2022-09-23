Greatness awaits Ballarat's very own AFL stars

BETWEEN them Geelong and Sydney find themselves on a 24-game winning streak, so there can be no better match-up for the AFL's grand day at the MCG on Saturday.
The Cats have won 15 in a row and go into the grand final in red hot form after their huge win over Brisbane last Friday night, but they'll face the one team that gave them the most trouble this season.
The Swans meanwhile have won the past nine, falling in by just a point against Collingwood last Saturday afternoon.
For the teams, there's plenty of Ballarat and regional connections.
At Geelong, Isaac Smith, already a triple premiership player at Hawthorn, made a name for himself playing for Redan.
He has produced another outstanding season running up and down the wings, setting up the power forwards led by another former Rebels product, Jeremy Cameron who looms as the wildcard in the Cats pack.
At Sydney, it is a special day for another Rebels product, Jake Lloyd, who will play his 200th game.
Lloyd has once again been a star for the Swans this year playing 23 games and has now reached his milestone in just nine years of senior football.
Incredibly, the two sides haven't met since round two - that's 183 days - the longest gap in history between grand final combatants.
That night of course is remembered for Lance Franklin's 1000th goal as the Swans raced away to an easy 30-point win.
Form lines tend to go out the window when these two sides meet. Under current coaches Chris Scott and John Longmire, the record is 10-10 and in finals it's 1-1, the Swans were too powerful in the 2016 preliminary final, the Cats getting one back the following year in the semi-final with a 59-point win.
Amazingly, Sydney's best form against Geelong tends to be at Geelong where they have won four of their past six, while the Cats have won three of six at the SCG in recent years, but the Swans have won the past two.
At the MCG, the Swans lead 3-1, but the Cats win in the semi-final in 2017 was the last time the side's clashed at the home of football.
