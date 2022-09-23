The Courier

Greatness awaits Ballarat's very own AFL stars

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated September 23 2022 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
Sydney Swan Jake Lloyd plays his 200th game in the grand final, while Isaac Smith is aiming for his fourth premiership win. Pictures by Getty Images

BETWEEN them Geelong and Sydney find themselves on a 24-game winning streak, so there can be no better match-up for the AFL's grand day at the MCG on Saturday.

