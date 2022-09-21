An early morning bus crash on the Western Freeway is an important reminder to stay alert on the road while travelling over the long weekend, Ballarat police say.
Speaking after the collision, Ballarat divisional commander Jason Templar said the incident, which saw a truck rear-end a bus on the highway near Bacchus Marsh, could have been worse if students were not wearing seatbelts.
"We are incredibly grateful that no one was killed in this incident," Acting Superintendent Templar said.
"Early indications from the investigation is they were all wearing seatbelts, which has probably saved having any fatalities from the bus, which is fantastic."
Superintendent Templar took the opportunity to remind the community of the need to exercise caution on the road in poor conditions, especially if looking to travel over the AFL grand final long weekend.
"The collision occurred around 3.20am (Wednesday) morning. It was pitch black, almost zero lighting at the scene, really bad weather conditions and steep terrain," Acting Superintendent Templar said.
"I think it was fairly harrowing for everyone involved to be confronted by that scene, looking at the damage at the scene, how anyone wasn't more seriously injured, is incredible."
Ballarat police will be participating in Operation Scoreboard across the four-day long weekend, which will see an increased police presence on local roads.
The operation will focus specifically on motorcycle riders, who are over-represented in road death figures.
"I guess this is probably a timely opportunity to message the commencement of Operation Scoreboard," Acting Superintendent Templar said.
"With a long weekend coming up, our focus is on motorcycles in the first instance. They're over-represented in our fatals this year, 38 motorcyclists killed this year to date.
"We'll also be focused on impaired driving, speed, and distraction.
"You will see police everywhere on our major roads around our holiday destinations, and particularly focused on off-road motorcycle areas, to educate people and make sure they take their time, stay focused, and arrive at their destinations in one piece."
Police will utilise automatic numberplate recognition technology to detect unauthorised motorists, with almost half of deceased motorcyclists either unlicensed, suspended or disqualified from riding a motorcycle.
Despite COVID restrictions, last year police managed to detect over 2,000 traffic offences during Operation Scoreboard - with speeding the most common offence, as well as almost 200 drink and drug driving detections.
Operation Scoreboard will run statewide from 12:01am Wednesday 21 September to 11:59pm Sunday 25 September.
