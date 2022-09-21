As the excitement and energy builds towards this weekend's AFL grand final, a number of Ballarat parents and children have met stars and brushed up on their skills.
The Western Bulldogs held a free footy festival at the City Oval on Wednesday.
Michelle Hicks brought her son along with her mum Shauna Hicks to the event.
Shauna said the day had been wonderful.
"Not everyone can go away for the school holidays so it is a really good time just before the grand final to have this opportunity," she said.
Shauna said the event was well-organised and a number of people she had spoken to said their children were having a god time.
St Kilda player Brad Crouch, who grew up in Beaufort, Western Bulldogs AFLW players including Elle Bennetts and Jess Fitzgerald as well as bulldog Caesar were there to greet fans.
Sophie Marmo, a Western Bulldogs fan, said she had a great day kicking the footy and spending time with her friends.
"I really love watching the Bulldogs play," she said.
"They are so strong, it makes me really happy to see them actually winning."
A total of 457 children attended across three sessions on Wednesday.
She said she took full advantage of all the activities on offer include kicking goals and practising her catching.
Michelle said her son had found a morning's worth of entertainment, he was able to meet some players, take photos and then was off making friends and chasing the football.
She said it was great to have something in town rather than traveling into the city on the school holidays.
"It is just amazing, it is good to see so many people out and to have something like this."
Bennetts said it had been some time since they were able to get out and meet fans face-to-face.
She said it was inspiring to see so many children interested in football and having fun practising their skills.
Bennetts said she was inspired to see more girls running around at the event compared to her time with Greater Western Sydney.
