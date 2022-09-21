The Courier

The Western Bulldogs' footy festival was a hit in the term three school holidays

By Nieve Walton
Updated September 21 2022
Elle Bennetts, Sophie Marmo and Jess Fitzgerald at the AFL Footy Festival. Picture by Kate Healy.

As the excitement and energy builds towards this weekend's AFL grand final, a number of Ballarat parents and children have met stars and brushed up on their skills.

