Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser has praised staff for extending shifts and jumping in to help after a horrific school bus rollover.
Mr Fraser said a Code Brown alert was stood up about 7am at the Ballarat Base Hospital, focusing extra resources on the emergency department.
Soon after, 16 patients arrived, 11 students on a bus accompanied by a paramedic and the rest by road ambulance.
The accident, about 3.20am on Wednesday, involved a truck allegedly colliding with the charter bus, full of Loreto College Ballarat students and staff, which then rolled off a cliff.
Two students were airlifted in a serious but stable condition to Melbourne.
AS IT HAPPENED:
The Ballarat patients were quickly addressed by staff in the emergency department, while an incident command centre was set up with psychology staff and social workers to help parents, Mr Fraser said.
"We had a lot of night shift staff who would be otherwise coming off shift, they worked extra hours and went above and beyond the call of duty to provide care," he told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
"I would take a moment to acknowledge the substantial work of first responders - SES, CFA, Ambulance Victoria - they've made a substantial difference to an outcome that could be quite devastating.
"I also want to pay specific attention and mention to the staff and students, who, when the stories come out, will be acknowledged for the substantial work they did to bring care and comfort to those in a very stressful situation."
The incident command centre was particularly important given the confusion as parents arrived and patients were sent to different hospitals, including Sunshine and Footscray.
"A lot of it is basic things, the best thing a parent can do in these circumstances is be reunited with their child, so working that process through as quickly as we can has been a substantial part of the work," Mr Fraser said.
"It's providing someone to talk to and listen to, being in a space where they can share their essential grief with others, and ensure they had the appropriate supports around them has been very important."
The Code Brown was stood down about 2pm on Wednesday.
Mr Fraser said of the 16 patients, 11 had been discharged as of 2pm, with four students and one staff member still at the hospital.
"They're all in a stable condition, we do expect further discharges today as further tests and medical clearances go," he said, adding the incident was a timely safety reminder.
"We were very lucky here with seatbelts - our site sees far too many people every single day who run the risk of serious permanent harm or even death through road traffic accidents," he said.
"I'd love not to see them in our hospital, and everyone can do their little bit to prevent trauma on our roads, taking a little extra time to get from point A to point B would go a long way to help our community."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.