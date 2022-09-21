The Courier
Council

Council call for state and federal library funding

By Maeve McGregor
September 21 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept design of the new Wendouree Library, Norman Street entrance. Picture: City of Ballarat

In a bid to avoid some of the manifold infrastructure headaches that accompany uninhibited growth, the City of Ballarat has put a call out to its federal and state counterparts to fund a new multi-million-dollar library and early development centre in Wendouree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.