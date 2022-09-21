Council call for state and federal library funding

In a bid to avoid some of the manifold infrastructure headaches that accompany uninhibited growth, the City of Ballarat has put a call out to its federal and state counterparts to fund a new multi-million-dollar library and early development centre in Wendouree.
The move follows confirmation of the state government's decision to rezone the Ballarat Commons and extensive farmland to the city's north for housing development, which is predicted to result in the arrival of some 15,000 new residents in the near future.
City of Ballarat mayor Cr Daniel Moloney said the rezoning of the northern growth corridor was the overriding reason the $23 million library project had recently been reclassified as a tier two council project, which formally deems it to be of greater city-wide significance than suburb-specific projects.
"This [project] has broader city benefit and broader city appeal given the growth projections in the Mount Rowan and Miners Rest area, so it's not just for Wendouree; the reality is [that] it's got much broader reach," he said.
On this footing, Cr Moloney framed the funding push as a means of enabling the City of Ballarat to meet the city's burgeoning and future infrastructure needs.
"We're good at putting land aside for new developments, but there's always a lag in infrastructure," he said, referencing suburbs in Ballarat's western fringe.
"So, this is about trying to help us get ahead of infrastructure needs and start to plan ahead.
"That area beyond Wendouree, just north of the highway, will take off in a few years, but there are limits to what you can fund just from a rate base."
Recent independent analysis by the Victorian Parliamentary Budget Office, based on the state government's 2021/22 budget, found that regional and rural Victoria was allocated just 12 per cent of state government infrastructure funding.
In population terms, that equated to Melbourne residents being funded more than double per person than those who reside in regional and rural Victoria.
Citing this, Cr Moloney likened the funding disparity to "almost a tax on regional areas", which he said typically have lower rates-derived revenue than city councils and yet far more expense to meet in the way of services and roads maintenance.
"We've long advocated for [infrastructure funding] to be population-based," he said.
"The [current situation] is almost a tax on regional areas to some degree.
"I think there's 23 per cent of the population in regional Victoria, and we would hope that about that proportion goes to regional, but it doesn't.
"[Equitable] funding would allow us to get ahead of range of things - we've been pretty vocal about our arterial roads needs, our public transport needs and there are a whole range of other community services, from childcare centres, through to libraries that also need to be ready for a growing population."
Concept plans for the new Wendouree library, to be located at Weeramar Park on the corner of Gillies and Norman Streets, have already been developed, with the "purpose-built space" to provide a range of early learning and library services as well as free WiFi and a café.
Council's priority projects list, updated last month, states that the project would attract a community benefit of $98.9 million, though it doesn't specify how that sum was arrived at.
That same document also revised the project costs from $12-14 million, as assessed in March this year, to $23 million, something Cr Moloney said owed to the pressures brought to bear by economy-wide inflation.
"There's been significant cost escalation, so with forecasting delivering even further into the future, there's been an allowance made for further construction costs escalations," he said.
"The later it gets delivered, the more expensive it is, and that's the case with all infrastructure."
Absent support from the state or federal government, the project would only be delivered in the 2031/32 financial year.
