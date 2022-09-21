The Courier

Hebertson secures national harness racing driving championship

Updated September 21 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:00pm
James Herbertson

Lexton harness racing young gun James Herbertson upstaged a crack field to win the Australian Drivers' Championship at Globe Derby Park in Adelaide on Saturday night.

