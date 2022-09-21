Hebertson secures national harness racing driving championship

Lexton harness racing young gun James Herbertson upstaged a crack field to win the Australian Drivers' Championship at Globe Derby Park in Adelaide on Saturday night.
Herbertson finished with 61 points from NSW star Cam Hart (59) and WA's Emily Suvaljko (57).
"It's a pretty unreal moment," the 22-year-old said.
"Winning is incredible because I'm surprised I even got the call-up to represent the state (Victoria). We've got so many great drivers.
"I was very nervous going into it. Representing your state is a big thing."
The win continues Herbertson's meteoric rise through the ranks.
He finished second in the Victorian drivers' premiership to hall of famer Chris Alford last season and has raised the bar again to lead the premiership this season.
"I've had a fantastic couple of years with some great support," he said.
"I'm proud of the fact I've been to do without the backing of any of the really big stables, more teaming with so many different trainers.
"When you win big races with the smaller stables, you really feel a big part of it all."
Herbertson grew up in Ballarat, with his father Ashleigh training a team in Delacombe - a short distance from Ballarat and District Trotting Club's Bray Raceway.
The Herbertsons relocated to Buurrumbeet for several years before moving to Lexton to take over a family sheep grazing operation while continuing to train standardbreds.
James had his first win with his first drive as a 15-year-old in Terang in 2016.
He tasted group 1 success for the first time as 19-year-old on trotter Savannah Jay Jay.
Herbertson now has four group 1 wins to his name among his 765 career victories.
CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL STANDINGS
61-James Herbertson (Victoria)
59-Cam Hart (NSW)
57-Emily Suvaljko (WA)
56-Wayne Hill (SA)
54-Narissa McMullen (Queensland)
52-Ryan Hryhorec (SA)
49-Gary Hall Jr (WA)
48-Kate Gath (Victoria)
45-Grace Panella (NSW)
38-Conor Crook (Tasmania)
37-Dani Hill (SA)
28-Pete McMullen (Queensland)
