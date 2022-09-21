The Courier

Short returns for Vics squad

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 22 2022 - 12:09am, first published September 21 2022 - 11:23pm
FORMER Ballarat East player Matt Short is back in the Victorian team as part of a 13-player squad for its opening Marsh One-Day Cup matches against New South Wales (played on Friday) and Western Australia on Sunday.

