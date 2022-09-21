Short returns for Vics squad

"It's an exciting time as we approach our first matches of the season and we're pleased to be able to name a strong squad for these opening two matches," Cricket Victoria's David Hussey, said. "We saw some fantastic development from some of our younger players during the Marsh Cup last summer and we'll now be looking for them to build on those experiences this season. We've seen some outstanding performances through our pre-season which indicates to us that we're ready to go."