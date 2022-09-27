The Courier

Lions lining up confident | Ballarat Cricket Association 2022-23 season previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
September 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madushanka Ekanayaka of Darley (left) celebrates a wicket with Hasitha Wickramasinghe of Darley CC. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Darley coach Brian Wheelahan already knows his Lions squad has what it takes to compete in the Ballarat Cricket Association, with the fourth-year coach excited by his club's ability to retain almost all of its playing group heading into this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.