Darley coach Brian Wheelahan already knows his Lions squad has what it takes to compete in the Ballarat Cricket Association, with the fourth-year coach excited by his club's ability to retain almost all of its playing group heading into this season.
The Lions are no stranger to featuring on the last day of the season, but season year did not end the way which Wheelahan wanted, losing to Golden Point in the grand final.
The loss will provide some added motivation for a strong Darley outfit.
"We've had a pretty successful period the last three or four years which is something that we'd like to sustain," Wheelahan said.
"The grand final loss certainly hurt last year, our aim is to have sustained success and hopefully be thereabouts at the end of the home and away season.
"Our goal is to play finals again and history has proven as long as you finish in that top four that anyone can beat anyone which I think is the best thing about our competition."
Wheelahan said his club's focus over the off-season was player retention, which is something it has been able to do.
However, Darley heads into this season without Rahmatullah Khawaja, who has been one of the Lions top performers with both bat and ball.
"He was pivotal in our three-year period with both bat and ball. He is a class all-rounder and we'll definitely miss him but other than that we have retained the playing group and we know that that group stacks up against the rest," Wheelahan said.
"It gives us a great opportunity to have a look at some younger players. You can throw a blanket over a handful of players that played in the seconds to really put their hand up and play consistent senior cricket."
One key player returning to the Lions this season is star all-rounder Danza Hyatt, with Darley once again boasting one of the most-damaging top orders in the league.
"We'll be strong at the top of the batting order again," Wheelahan said.
"Dilan Chandima is a class act and we've also got Danza Hyatt coming back and his record speaks for itself."
Since first joining the club for the 2018-19 season, Hyatt has racked up 2521 runs at an average of 52.52, including five centuries and 18 half-centuries as well as 49 wickets at 19.04, with best figures of 4-14.
Hyatt did not play in the Lions' grand final defeat to Golden Point last season.
Darley heads into the season with a familiar list, but a new captain will be leading the charge as premiership paceman Ben Longhurst was handed the role from Brad Barnes.
