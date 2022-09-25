The Courier

At least one in five Australians have experienced energy stress in 2020

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
September 25 2022 - 6:30am
One in five Australians have experienced energy stress with those from low income households being disproportionately affected. Picture by Pixabay.

As inflation continues to skyrocket and with no reprieve in sight, households particularly those living on low incomes continue to be among the hardest hit, a report has revealed.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

