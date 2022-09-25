As inflation continues to skyrocket and with no reprieve in sight, households particularly those living on low incomes continue to be among the hardest hit, a report has revealed.
The Power pain: an investigation of energy stress in Australia, a report commissioned by social justice organisation, the Brotherhood of St Laurence from 2006-2020, found at least one in five Australian households had experienced some form of energy stress.
Energy stress, in this context, included being unable to afford heating or cooling and having to delay bill payments.
The report also found energy stress disproportionately impacted those who were either renting or in community housing, with more than a quarter of those in this bracket admitting to at least enduring one form of energy stress.
*Sally Smith, a Ballarat mother-of-two, is among the 35 per cent of Australians in community housing, who is struggling to cope with rising energy costs.
"It's really hard to balance keeping your house intact, your bills paid on time and your kids healthy," Ms Smith said.
Ms Smith has been living in community housing since 2021 after having experienced bouts of homelessness in 2019 due to an emotionally abusive partner and unsuitable living conditions.
She said, while she was thankful to be in stable housing through the support of the Salvation Army Ballarat and Uniting Ballarat, it was becoming increasingly challenging to manage household costs on only Centrelink payments.
"I've been on payment plans to pay my bills and with rising cost of living it's really hard to keep my bills paid on time while supporting two children," Ms Smith said.
"I'm having to call my case worker at Uniting (Ballarat) to get (food) vouchers since my money has gone elsewhere just to make ends meet.
"It's completely thrown my budgeting out of whack."
Ms Smith said maintaining heating bills was especially "overwhelming" given Ballarat's chilling winters and her daughter's health conditions.
"I make sure everything is turned off when I leave the house and I try to consciously spend less time in the shower but I need to keep the house warm for my three-year-old daughter who is immunocompromised," she said.
"We live in an old housing commission house which doesn't retain heat very well so to make sure my kids are comfortable I'm having to turn on my dryer in the back of the house since our heater only really heats up our lounge area."
Findings from the report suggested ways to remedy energy stress which included upgrading older housing commissions with more energy efficient built structures as well as the addition of rooftop solar panels.
Additionally, it said energy prices could be significantly reduced through providing support for renewable energy as well as through improving the social safety net and policies to promote improved employment and wage outcomes.
Ms Smith said she agreed change needed to be implemented to improve the energy efficiency of households.
She also said more support was required from the government through greater subsidies and payment schemes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The government needs to be more compassionate towards those living on benefits who are trying to maintain a household and reenter the workforce through providing more incentives," Ms Smith said.
"They (the government) need to re-think their infrastructure because they scrutinise people who are receiving benefits, thinking they're lazy which is not the case because in all honesty, if I didn't have to deal with Centrelink I wouldn't.
"I just want to be able to enjoy a good weekend out with my kids without having to worry about bills."
The Power pain: an investigation of energy stress in Australia also found more than a quarter of people who either had one member of their family who were either disabled or had a chronic health condition experienced financial stress.
Those relying on JobSeeker payments also grappled with cost of living woes with 43 per cent of recipients admitting to experiencing energy stress.
*This person's name has been changed due to safety concerns.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.