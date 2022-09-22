The Courier
Updated

Loreto College issues update on injuries, counselling services

Alex Dalziel
Alex Dalziel
Updated September 22 2022 - 7:12am, first published 1:12am
Loreto College will remain open across the Queen's mourning public holiday and offer prayer sessions and counselling to those affected by yesterdays incident.

The US space centre that was due to welcome a group of Victorian high school students has fully refunded the trip after a bus carrying 27 of the group crashed on its way to the airport.

