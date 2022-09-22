The US space centre that was due to welcome a group of Victorian high school students has fully refunded the trip after a bus carrying 27 of the group crashed on its way to the airport.
Several students from Loreto College were injured when their bus crashed down an embankment on the Western Freeway in the early hours of Wednesday after it was hit from behind by a truck.
On Thursday morning both the hospitals and school issued updates on the students and teachers recovery
The pupils from years nine to 11 were travelling to Melbourne Airport for a flight to visit the US Space and Rocket Centre's Space Camp.
The rocket centre's chief executive, Kimberly Robinson, told AAP the facility was distressed and saddened to hear of the terrible accident.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with these students and teachers and their families during this difficult time," she said.
The centre said all families had been provided full refunds and it would work with the school to rebook the trip when students were ready.
Meanwhile the four Loreto College staff members and 14 students in hospital following yesterday's crash are recovering, the school says.
Three teenage girls at the Royal Children's Hospital remain in a stable condition.
A woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s remain in Royal Melbourne Hospital in a stable condition.
Several dozen Loreto students and teachers including principal Michelle Brodrick gathered for prayers and a special service in the gothic Sturt Street chapel of the Loreto campus on Thursday morning to support and console some victims of the crash.
Some of the girls from the crash with minor injuries along with parent were present, where prayers were said for the recovery of all involved in Wednesday's crash along words of thanks for the safety of the girls.
On Wednesday Ms Brodrick spoke about the concerted community support that had focussed around the girls, parents and teachers following the accident.
"I cannot thank Ballarat and the community enough, there has been a strong outpouring of help, text messages, flowers, lots of people reaching out to offer all the support they possibly can," she said.
"I think when students are involved, it does really touch so many people, and Ballarat is a very close community, we know they're in everyone's thoughts."
The school and its chapel will remain open across the Queen's mourning public holiday to offer counselling to students and family affected by the incident.
"Counsellors will be on site today and ongoing support will be made available to all members.
"I once again thank the many members of the community here in Ballarat and beyond who have reached out to offer their support."
The college was plunged into shock after a school bus carrying 27 pupils in years nine to 11 crashed down an embankment on the Western Highway at Bacchus Marsh in the early hours of Wednesday after it was hit from behind by a truck.
Police called their escape from the vehicle "miraculous" on Wednesday .
"I think it was fairly harrowing for everyone involved - how anyone wasn't more seriously injured is incredible," Victoria Police Acting Superintendent Jason Templar told reporters on Wednesday.
Kangaroo Transport Industries chief executive Steve Buck said the 60-year-old driver was a sub-contractor "who has been safely driving road trains for more than 30 years" and needed surgery after being trapped in the cab.
The other 25 students on the bus and four adults were taken to hospital for observation, police said.
Speed limits at the time of crash were reduced following a collision the previous night.
The students were on their way to the airport to travel to a NASA space camp in the United States.
Premier Daniel Andrews offered support to the school after speaking to the principal on Wednesday.
Grampians Health's Ballarat Base Hospital treated 16 patients from the crash, with 13 of them discharged on Wednesday afternoon.
