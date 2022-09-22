MINERS Rest speedster Beau Russell will head to Sepang International, the home of the Malaysian Grand Prix this week, after being selected as a finalist to attend the Ferrari Driver Academy.
Just days after his first ever laps in an open wheeler, having piloted the S5000 at a testing day at Tailem Bend in South Australia earlier in the week as an invite from the Garry Rogers Motorsport, Russell has been named as one of just 24 drivers from seven Asia-Pacific countries to try his luck with Ferrari.
The intense three-days will allow drivers to showcase not only their driving, but also fitness as well as being given media training.
A go-karter throughout his junior career, Russell, 17, will use the opportunity to experience driving some of the fastest cars on the planet as he builds his contacts in world racing.
"There was about 60 drivers that applied, and fortunately I was one of the 24 to get selected," he said.
"We'll be there until next Thursday, Saturday we'll go to Sepang International, meet everyone and go through a seat-fit as well.
"Then on the Sunday we'll start on the track, media training, fitness, that sort of thing."
Russell said he hopes that this opportunity will lead to a drive in the Formula 3 vehicle in the near future with an ultimate goal to hopefully get a Formula 1 drive down the track.
"Ultimately Ferrari are looking for people who can win world championships, so they want to see what you're capable of," Beau's father Colin said.
"You might be the fastest on the track, but they might be looking for other things, so you go out there and do your best and see what happens."
