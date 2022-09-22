The Courier

Miners Rest speedster Beau Russell will head to Sepang International after being selected as a finalist to attend the Ferrari Driver Academy

By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
Beau Russell will head to the Sepang circuit in Malaysia this weekend to drive as part of the Ferrari Driver Academy Oceania squad. Picture by Kate Healy

MINERS Rest speedster Beau Russell will head to Sepang International, the home of the Malaysian Grand Prix this week, after being selected as a finalist to attend the Ferrari Driver Academy.

General news and sports journalist

