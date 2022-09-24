While the latest rise in Centrelink payments are being touted as the largest in 30 years, a Ballarat welfare agency advocate says it is not enough to keep up with the rising cost of living.
On Tuesday, multiple welfare payments including JobSeeker, the aged care and disability pensions were given a boost due to indexation.
JobSeeker was increased by just under $2, lifting the payment up to $48 a day.
The aged care pension rate was raised by $38.90 a fortnight for single people and raised by $58.80 for couples.
ABSTUDY payments and rent assistance were also increased.
CAFS Ballarat chief executive Wendy Sturgess said while she welcomed any increase to welfare payments, the amount still did not muster to the rising cost of living.
"It is good that there is an acknowledgement from the federal government that we need to at least make an attempt to increase Centrelink payments, rather than it being consistently ignored," Ms Sturgess said.
"People on fixed incomes are more vulnerable to rising costs, particularly in the Central Highlands."
In the past year Ms Sturgess said CAFS, which provides financial assistance and homelessness services to the Central Highlands, had seen an uptick in the amount of people having to make tough decisions on spending.
"We hear stories often of parents prioritising their children being fed, but they themselves might go to bed hungry," she said.
"They will not turn on the heating when the kids come home from school. They will have to seek other ways to keep warm."
Ms Sturgess has joined calls to raise the JobSeeker amount to at least $73 a day.
"We know when payments were increased significantly during the time of COVID we heard reports from people saying they could finally afford to feed their family properly, afford to get the car fixed, to get the kids teeth fixed, to take the children out to do an activity that many of us would take for granted," she said.
"People on the aged care pension will have increased health requirements and need support and medication. Even when drugs are on the PBS there are still payments required.
"It is about where people prioritise their money, is it food, is it medication, it is being able to put the heater on."
The Australian Council of Social Service warned the payment would still be below the poverty line and less than half the nation's minimum wage.
"An extra $1.80 on an already grossly inadequate income won't cover the costs of winter energy bills, high fuel prices, medicines, groceries or rent," acting CEO Edwina MacDonald said.
"We speak regularly to people who cannot eat three meals a day, who cannot afford essential medication and who are in debt with their utility provider because they cannot cover the cost of energy."
The government went to the federal election promising to review the payment but has consistently noted budget restraints, with the treasurer saying it couldn't afford everything it wanted to do.
People on Youth Allowance or Austudy will not see their payments increase in line with indexation until January, prompting calls for action to be taken in the October budget.
"The federal government cannot rely on indexation alone," Ms MacDonald said.
"They must act by urgently increasing Jobseeker, Youth Allowance and related payments in the October budget to address the acute crisis facing people on the lowest incomes."
