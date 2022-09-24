The Courier

Centrelink payment get indexed, but advocates call for more to be done

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
September 24 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAFS Ballarat chief executive Wendy Sturgess. Picture by Adam Trafford

While the latest rise in Centrelink payments are being touted as the largest in 30 years, a Ballarat welfare agency advocate says it is not enough to keep up with the rising cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.