College cautions against GoFundMe page set up for bus crash victims

Loreto College have issued a warning on social media after a GoFundMe page claiming to be raising money for victims of the recent bus crash was created.
The page, created less than a day ago, has raised $500 dollars.
The creator of the page claims to be an army veteran, uncle of two Loreto students, and wanting to donate the funds to the crash victims.
However Loreto College said they have not approved any GoFundMe pages related to the students or school.
This comes as the school issues an update on the condition of the various students involved in the crash.
As of 3.30pm this afternoon, 2 staff and 11 students remain in hospital for treatment for varying levels of injury.
All are expected to make a recovery.
The college will also provide ongoing counselling to students and family affected by the incident.
