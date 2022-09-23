The Courier

Boxer, mayor, trucking boss, homelessness advocate, camel farmer: Paul Tatchell reckons it's time for parliament

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
September 23 2022 - 6:00pm
"They are beautiful and affectionate," Paul Tatchell says of his herd of brood camels. He is investigating the health-giving and restorative properties of camel's milk - but calls himself 'Lawrence of Suburbia." Picture by Caleb Cluff.

Arriving at Paul Tatchell's home in Ballan for a prospective half-hour interview about his candidacy for the Liberal Party in the forthcoming state election was always going to be unrealistic.

