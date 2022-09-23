Arriving at Paul Tatchell's home in Ballan for a prospective half-hour interview about his candidacy for the Liberal Party in the forthcoming state election was always going to be unrealistic.
Sure enough, three hours and several cups of coffee later, every topic from boxing to getting through an abusive childhood to 'animatedly disagreeing' with former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has gone under the bridge.
It's not that Mr Tatchell isn't across the issues in the new electorate in Eureka, or is obfuscating about addressing them.
Rather he tends to grab a topic and somehow extrapolate it into a broader and somewhat longer consideration of how life and the world works. So a series of questions about his candidacy, his ownership of a local paper, his health, and his past get woven into a fabric of reflections on existence. That can be a tactic - Joh Bjelke-Petersen was a master of deflection - but with Mr Tatchell it's harder to doubt his candour.
"I reckon everything I've ever done in my life, I've had to fight for," Mr Tatchell says.
"And I think every success, and every failure has come from that. But I know one thing: if I didn't fight, I don't think I could exist. Because I have to have a purpose."
The product of a difficult childhood, sexually abused by the Christian Brothers at St Patrick's College, an early adult life sometimes marked by poor choices, a successful businessman and a long-serving councillor and mayor for Moorabool Shire, Mr Tatchell says he was surprised to be approached by the Liberal Party to stand in the Eureka electorate.
He says on many issues he regards himself to the left; sometimes, he laughs, to the left of the Greens. Having said that, Mr Tatchell's other tilt at federal politics was for the National Party, trying to win Ballarat in 2016. That campaign finished with Mt Tatchell and Barnaby Joyce ("He said I called him a idiot. I didn't. I said he wasn't smart enough to be an idiot.") grappling in the courtyard of a Bendigo hotel.
"I didn't realise," Mr Tatchell says, "when I fronted up to him, what a big bloke he is. I mean, my face came up to his chest."
So what are his politics: conservative or liberal?
"Look I'd have been a far better bet for Labor to sell (in this election)," he says.
I reckon everything I've ever done in my life, I've had to fight for. And I think every success, and every failure has come from that. But I know one thing: if I didn't fight, I don't think I could exist. Because I have to have a purpose.- Paul Tatchell
"The problem is with all the parties is they are institutionalised. And I will always say 'People over politics'.
It's a fine slogan, but in 2020 Mr Tatchell was criticised for not supporting the Rainbow pledge, a campaign to support and protect LGBTQI+ people run at a local government level. He readily acknowledges he can rub people up the wrong way and once he gets an idea in his head he will most likely try to see it through despite concerted opposition. So which people will he preference over politics?
He holds up the creation of accomodation for people threatened with homelessness at the Ballan Caravan Park as an example of his lack of discrimination.
After a confrontation between DELWP and his partner Helen (then editor of The Moorabool News) over the paper's reporting of threatened evictions of residents, Mr Tatchell said the only path of action for him was clear.
"When we started the homeless project years ago, I didn't even know we had a caravan park. What had happened was one of the directors of DELWP had threatened Helen as a newspaper person, because she demanded to come in and see what was going on. And I flew down there, and the guy wasn't there.But I walked through the caravan park, and I just had this sinking feeling: "What the **** is going on here? Why are we here in Ballan and we've got people who are this poor?" I was angry.
"So we did something about it. I mean I understand poverty, but not in my patch; not where I live."
That willingness to push for change may not win Mr Tatchell many friends in the establishment halls, but he is adamant the major parties must change. He says any party which invests in the regions is putting people before politics, and the Coalition's promise to put 25 per cent of infrastructure spending into the regions persuaded him to accept the nomination for the Liberals.
But he's also aware Eureka is a strong Labor seat with a respected member; in fact he says he gets along very well with Michaela Settle. So why put himself forward?
"The obvious answer is to represent (the people), their views, their aspirations," Mr Tatchell says.
"For over 10 years I have been singing out of the same songbook about parity in the bush; we pay 30 per cent of the taxes and in my view we are taken for granted, short-changed if you like.
"Like I said, career politicians are institutionalised into a party-first, people-second mentality," he says.
"They protect their careers in safe seats by putting the party in front of the people; knowing full well that if they don't put the party first, they'll be replaced in a heartbeat."
His health is not the best, having contracted Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in 2016 and several heart issues since. Will the grind be a problem for him?
"Look the GBS did knock me around. But when I say I got over that, what I got over was the damage it did. I've got a life of pain left in me, but that's part of the deal. That won't stop me fighting."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.