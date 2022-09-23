"When we started the homeless project years ago, I didn't even know we had a caravan park. What had happened was one of the directors of DELWP had threatened Helen as a newspaper person, because she demanded to come in and see what was going on. And I flew down there, and the guy wasn't there.But I walked through the caravan park, and I just had this sinking feeling: "What the **** is going on here? Why are we here in Ballan and we've got people who are this poor?" I was angry.

