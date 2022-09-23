The Courier

Anthony Dawes, Maks Korosec and Jacob Aspland wanted by Ballarat police

By The Courier
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Dawes, Maks Korosec and Jacob Aspland are wanted by Ballarat police. Pictures supplied.

Ballarat police are urging the public to be on the lookout for three men wanted on warrants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.