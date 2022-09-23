Ballarat police are urging the public to be on the lookout for three men wanted on warrants.
Pictures of Anthony Dawes, Maks Korosec and Jacob Aspland have been released in the hope someone may recognise them and know where they are.
All three men have several outstanding warrants and are known to frequent the Ballarat area.
Jacob Aspland is also known to frequent the Wendouree area.
Anyone with information on there whereabouts of any of the men is urged to contact Ballarat police station on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
