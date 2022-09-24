A beloved community Tai chi instructor has celebrated an important milestone as his visa outcome looks a little more positive.
Jack Yang has been offering free Tai chi classes in front of Lake Wendouree for more than three years.
He said it made him feel "so happy and excited" to see such a strong community of loyal Tai chi students support him.
The last time he spoke with The Courier, Mr Yang was worried he would be deported after his working visa expired.
At the time he said it was distressing to think about leaving his supportive community to apply for a visa from another country.
IN THE NEWS:
For now the situation is looking a little more positive and he remains in Ballarat on a bridging visa.
Members of his strong community threw him a 60th birthday party on Friday morning after their daily session to say "thank you" for all he does.
"I have benefited so much, I just want to give some benefits to other people," Mr Yang said.
Depending on how much time he is able to spend in Australia, he said he wanted to continue offering free classes and potentially expand his teaching outside of the lake area.
"In China it is free, most of the people do not charge and they have classes in the park," Mr Yang said.
He has a list of 200 people who have attended a few sessions over the past few years.
On Friday morning Dr Deborah Sykes was one of about 20 attendees who wore party hats for their session.
She said she enjoyed being a part of their Tai chi community.
"I found that coming in the morning, I appreciated nature a lot more ... it is a little bit meditative and calming."
Friday morning was a bit overcast but not too cold. Dr Sykes said they went to the North Gardens Pavilion when it rained but would often brave the blustery weather.
Dr Ruth Hand, who attends between five and six times a week, said it was important to keep her mind active as she tried to remember the steps.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.