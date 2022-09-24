The Courier
Council

Residents, councillors at odds with City of Ballarat planners

By Maeve McGregor
September 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The site of a City of Ballarat-approved 19-lot subdivision in Mount Pleasant. Picture by Kate Healy

The City of Ballarat has found itself at odds with councillors over its planning permit process, having dismissed council's call to restore its pre-pandemic model which prioritised mediations as the norm for resolving disputes between developers and residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.