The Courier

The Baillie Fantasias head to Clunes

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
September 25 2022 - 6:00pm
Geelong-based musician Shane Lestideau will be performing the works of Scottish musician Robert Ballantyne Baillie for the first time across Victoria. Picture by Louisa Jones.

A Geelong-based musician will be breathing new life into the works of renowned Scottish-Australian musician, Robert Ballantyne Baillie with her world premiere performance, The Baillie Fantasias in Clunes.

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

