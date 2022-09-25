A Geelong-based musician will be breathing new life into the works of renowned Scottish-Australian musician, Robert Ballantyne Baillie with her world premiere performance, The Baillie Fantasias in Clunes.
Shane Lestideau, who is a University of Melbourne PhD musicology candidate and will be playing on Baillie's exact violin - a Carl Schneider model from 1777 as part of the showcase, said she was eager to exhibit Baillie's repertoire having been exposed to Scottish and Irish sounds from an early age.
"I grew up playing both classical Scottish and Irish folk music and later in my career, I specialised in what's called period performance or early music performance, which essentially involves usually you performing on a historical instrument or a reproduction of a historical instrument," Ms Lestideau said.
"This led me to researching the types of performance practices that were specific to those pieces so rather than sort of have a proper way of playing any piece of music that you might pick up it's a movement that says that you don't play Bach the same way as you play Beethoven or the same way as you play Stravinsky.
"There's sort of like a performance practice that goes with different periods of music and I guess the fact that I grew up playing folk music I've always been curious about what sort of middle ground might be possible in terms of how you perform folk music and how you perform early music."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Lestideau said she wanted to perform Baillie's pieces particularly his Scottish works for the flair and excitement they evoked.
"He (Baillie) used Scottish music more as smaller feature pieces in his program. So he presented himself as a European violinist and as someone who specialises in multiple styles of European classical music he kept his Scottish music as sort of party pieces but they were the ones which created a little bit of flair and excitement to his longer programs," she said.
"I find that it's an exciting repertoire in the sense that Scottish music is generally appealing to the general public.
"It's got beautiful slow airs, and sort of upbeat dance music and imitation bagpipe tunes and it's really a very colourful repertoire but at the same time, this program has this really highly virtuosic side to it."
She will be performing alongside Latitude 37, a Melbourne-based baroque trio member and pianist Donald Nicolson on October 1 at the Mulberry Manse. To buy tickets visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing/948116
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.