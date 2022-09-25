The Courier

Ballarat Kart Club unveils big upgrade plans

AF
By Alex Ford
September 25 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jensen Tamplar drives during Ballarat Kart Club testing day. Picture by Luke Hemer

Work is set to start on the biggest expansion to the Ballarat Kart Club's track in its 60-year history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.