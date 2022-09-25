Work is set to start on the biggest expansion to the Ballarat Kart Club's track in its 60-year history.
The club, based at the Central Highlands Karting Complex in Haddon, is home to dozens of racers of all levels - up-and-coming Formula One driver Oscar Piastri raced there many years ago as a junior, and the last big state meet brought 250 entrants.
But the asphalted, competition-grade track is slightly too short and slightly too narrow for top-level race meets, so the club applied to the state government for grants last year.
In May, they were awarded $230,000 from the state government, getting a green light to start detailed design work.
Plans before Golden Plains Shire Council show extensive track and pit works are being considered, bringing the facility up to modern standards.
The pit area will be moved to maximise use of the space, and new curves and loops are planned to extend the track from 675 metres to 782 metres.
Club secretary Paul Feely said the upgrades will make racing more exciting.
"Some of the initial work started in 2016-17, and now we've got a whole lot more work to do to implement the track, we're going through that process," he said.
"There are three main objectives: it gives three new opportunities to pass, it retains use of existing circuit as an option, and it increases capacity on the track from 24 to 30 karts. It makes running the whole day easier, and it allows us to have a state cup round in future, which we had lost."
If council approves the plans, it's hoped works will begin early next year, after the club's big Victorian Country Series meet on November 19 and 20.
"Spectator entry's free, anyone who wants to know about grassroots motorsport's welcome to come," Mr Feely said.
"We do make an effort to support newcomers, there's come and try events, and it's all very family-friendly - it's everyone from your hobby enthusiasts to the next cream of the crop who compete.
"We've just refurbished our clubrooms, thanks to our very active committee that's been getting a lot of stuff done."
For more information on how to get involved, head to the club's Facebook page.
