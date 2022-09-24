The Courier

Ballarat rail line: Ouyen group pushes for rail upgrades to take freight trucks off highways

By Alex Ford
September 24 2022 - 12:30am
Rail lines in Ballarat North. Picture by Kate Healy

After proposed upgrades to the Ballarat rail line were dropped by the state government in 2020, a group in north-west Victoria state bringing it back would cut 99 million truck kilometres over four years.

