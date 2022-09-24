After proposed upgrades to the Ballarat rail line were dropped by the state government in 2020, a group in north-west Victoria state bringing it back would cut 99 million truck kilometres over four years.
The proposal from Ouyen Incorporated, a not-for-profit committee representing the Ouyen community, calls for a $115.1 million investment to reconnect Ballarat to rail freight operators in the north-west.
According to analysis from the state Parliamentary Budget Office, the plan to reinstate the Ballarat rail freight corridor would convert more track from Maryborough to Ballarat North junction, and link to Gheringhap through Ballarat.
This would remove hundreds of grain and container trucks from roads across Victoria, Ouyen Inc states, by making it easier for farmers and primary producers in the state's north-west to access ports.
Right now, freight trains must double back from Maryborough to Ararat to access Geelong, instead of going straight through Ballarat.
In 2018, the state government allocated $130 million to "untangle" freight and passenger trains at Ballarat, but the project was scrapped in 2020 after further investigations found the upgrade would be "unviable".
When approached in May, the state Department of Transport replied "significant work has been undertaken by the Victorian and Federal Governments between Maryborough and Ararat allowing the freight line to be reopened after 15 years, and by the end of 2022 will enable improved journey times and increased loading capacity to 21-tonne axle loading".
Ouyen Inc said the revised $115.1 million figure plan, according to a media release, "outlines how a freight train can travel through the 'passenger-freight train overlap section' in under five minutes...and not disrupt any passenger trains".
It calls for building standard gauge tracks to bring costs down, and removing Ballarat's Macarthur Street level crossing.
According to Ouyen Inc's research, one rail operator "is now faced with potentially withdrawing its services", while 99 million truck kilometres will be required over the next four years as the Murray Basin Rail Project is not being completed in full or on time.
IN THE NEWS
It adds "80 per cent of the one million tonnes of intermodal freight - in shipping containers - will continue to go to port by road" from the north of the state, and without further investment, freight hubs including the proposed Ballarat Intermodal Freight Hub at the Ballarat West Employment Zone could be "stranded".
Ouyen Inc volunteer Scott Anderson said in a statement the estimated investment is "about half the cost of a metro rail crossing removal".
"It certainly paves the way to resolve a long list of opportunities that have been left on the table as well as present new ones, particularly in Central Victoria" he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.