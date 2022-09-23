Western Freeway truck rollover delays Melbourne-bound traffic

MOTORISTS are urged to allow extra time for travelling Melbourne-bound along the Western Freeway this morning after a truck rollover, just past Leigh Creek.
The Western Freeway has been closed to Melbourne-bound traffic between Ballarat-Daylesford Road, Brown Hill and Ormond Road, Wallace following a truck rollover on Saturday morning.
Motorists should allow an extra 10 minutes for the detour using Ballarat-Daylesford Road to Pootilla then take Bungaree-Creswick Road to return to the freeway.
The closure is under the control of emergency services.
It is unclear when this section of the freeway will re-open.
Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app. The latest public transport information and network status is available at ptv.vic.gov.au or in the PTV mobile app.
