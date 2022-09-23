The Courier

Western Freeway truck rollover delays Melbourne-bound traffic

Updated September 23 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Freeway truck rollover delays Melbourne-bound traffic

MOTORISTS are urged to allow extra time for travelling Melbourne-bound along the Western Freeway this morning after a truck rollover, just past Leigh Creek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.