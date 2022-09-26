The Courier

Juggling speech pathology demands in bid for 'basic human right'

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
September 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OT Dynamics speech therapist Annabelle Gilds. Picture courtesy OT Dynamics

LENGTHY wait lists for speech pathology has forced practitioners to try and be more innovative and to work smarter to meet demand across western Victoria, Julie Warren says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.