Updated timeline for million dollar council project

A new timeline has been set for a million dollar council project in Lexton.
The Lexton Community Hub rebuild has been delayed for over a year, currently the process to install the septic tank has delayed the project.
Last time The Courier spoke to residents, they had no end date in sight for when they could move into the building.
In a recent report from chief executive Jim Nolan, presented at the September council meeting, the Council are now expecting the building to be open by late October or early November.
In this new report, Mr Nolan said the wastewater treatment system was installed and now some smaller elements needed to be completed.
Once the WWTS is signed off and a certificate is issued, community members will be able to move in.
The Pyrenees Shire typically use their project dashboard to share with the community how projects are moving along but due to staff shortages it is not as up to date.
Mr Nolan also reported on a number of other projects including The Beaufort water reuse and recycling project.
He said construction of the work will start again in November and weather dependent should be done by March 2023.
The Pyrenees Shire is in charge of about 2,000 kilometres of road including 150 bridges which are usually in good condition for 50 to 80 years.
Six bridges are currently undergoing works or will soon be closed according to the report.
While detours around bridges can be challenging, Mr Nolan said at last week's council meeting he wanted to thank the community for their patience as more bridges start construction and detours are in place.
He said more people have been added to the team to account for the extra work.
Typically the council needs to update between two and three bridges a year.
Weather conditions over the last few months have delayed some work and now there is a crossover time where a number of detours are in place across the shire.
"It will come at a significant inconvenience for members of the public that use the road ... but it is really important work that we do," Mr Nolan said.
As the shire develops bridge infrastructure Mr Nolan said higher mass vehicles will use the new roads which will better support farming.
