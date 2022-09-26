The Courier

Lexton Community Hub: Pyrenees Shire updates community on projects delays

NW
By Nieve Walton
September 26 2022 - 12:00am
Updated timeline for million dollar council project

A new timeline has been set for a million dollar council project in Lexton.

