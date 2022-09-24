The Courier

AFL Grand Final in Ballarat: City adopts Geelong Cats

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 24 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:30am
Unleash the Cats! City adopts team from down the Midland | PHOTOS

WHILE well-known for our lake with beautiful Swans, Ballarat was more like a Cat city on Saturday afternoon as the team from down the Midland ran rampant in the AFL Grand Final.

Local News

