The Courier

Ballarat hosts 50 drivers for Distinguished Gentleman's Drive tor raise money for Movember

NW
By Nieve Walton
September 25 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Wright and son William Wright participated in the 2022 Distinguished Gentleman's Drive. Picture by Nieve Walton.

A number of car enthusiasts have gathered in Ballarat to support an important cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NW

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.