A number of car enthusiasts have gathered in Ballarat to support an important cause.
Matt Kirwan-Hamilton, a self professed car enthusiast, is the Ballarat host for the Distinguished Gentleman's Drive.
Over 50 drivers registered to be a part of the Ballarat event which has raised over ten thousand dollars for Movember, supporting men's health.
Any car that was designed and initially manufactured before December 31 1979 can take part and Mr Kirwan-Hamilton said he was pleased with the great turnout.
While the event allowed the drivers to meet new people and enjoy their cars, they were also raising money for an important cause.
"A lot of people are struggling especially through COVID, so if you can do your little bit that is good," Mr Kirwan-Hamilton.
Driver Tim Wright said he was looking forward to spending the day in beautiful part of Victoria.
Mr Wright said he wanted to "recognise and try to do something to help" after some close friends of his had battle with cancer.
