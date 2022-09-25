Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Jeremy Cameron has found redemption.
Nearly three years on from an 89-point grand final loss in different colours, the spearhead got his hands on a premiership cup for the first time, playing a leading role in Geelong's near-perfect season.
'Jezza' had the crowd on his feet in the grand final with two superb goals, roaring in delight as the ball soared through the middle of the big sticks.
Cameron said it was a surreal experience being part of Geelong's journey to premiership success and riding the wave of 16 straight wins to clinch the cup.
"(It was an) awesome experience, I've been on the other side of it, I've been where Sydney are - they're an incredible side with what they've been able to do," he told Australian Community Media.
"From that day when I was a Giants player (in 2019) I wanted to get back to a grand final and give it another shot - waking up (Saturday morning) it was a completely different feeling and have the perfect opportunity to give it a crack and win it.
"The club is remarkable, I've been here around two years but what they've done before that is incredible - you sort of sit back, I knew that they were old (when joining the club) but I knew they had players that just want to win, players that want to step up and get there."
Cameron, a Dartmoor native, joined the Giants from the Rebels at the end of 2010 as a underage recruit and spent nine seasons with the expansion club before crossing to Geelong for the 2021 season.
The 29-year-old had a terrific 2022, ending the home-and-away season with 59 goals.
On the topic of an ageing list, the now premiership hero said the Cats' list - despite the chatter surrounding them being "too old, too slow" - didn't bother the group at all throughout the season.
"With the list that we've got, it's well talked about with older players that we weren't good enough, the oldest grand final list in history but to get it done its that inner belief," he said.
"We've got young players coming through who want to win too, it's a special place when that all comes together.
"If you go through the whole list everyone is from different place and are homegrown heroes - Tommy Stewart, an incredible story (is an example).
"There's this mix of experience and mix of being hungry with players who hadn't tasted it before."
