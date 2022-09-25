Ballarat exports Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephan have drawn the curtains on a difficult season abroad with a strong performance, winning bronze in the women's four at the World Rowing Championships.
The Australian crew of Werry, Stephan, Bronwyn Cox and Annabelle McIntyre were first through 500m in the A-Final and moved to second at 1000m behind eventual gold medallist Great Britain.
The Netherlands, who won silver behind Australia at last year's Olympic Games, stormed home late to overturn the result from Tokyo and move to Werry and Stephan to third with a time of 6 minutes 29.39 seconds - three seconds behind Great Britain and 0.6 off the Dutch.
A bronze-medal win still marked an impressive turnaround for the Australian crew, whose push for gold was handicapped by a third-place finish in the semi-final.
Speaking post-race, Stephan, a member of last year's Olympics gold meal winning crew, said there were still positives to take from the result.
"There have been ups and downs this year with injuries and COVID, it has been difficult, but we needed to come out and put a solid performance. Great Britain and the Netherlands had a great race," she said.
"We felt short in the semi and didn't execute our race plan, we wanted to get back to what we do very well, even from an outside lane, and it worked well today."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
