The Courier

Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephan respond to win bronze at World Rowing Championships

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated September 25 2022 - 3:33am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Stephan and Katrina Werry, pictured in action on Lake Wendouree earlier this year, won bronze at the World Rowing Championships. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat exports Katrina Werry and Lucy Stephan have drawn the curtains on a difficult season abroad with a strong performance, winning bronze in the women's four at the World Rowing Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.