Redan export Isaac Smith believes it will take some time for his Norm Smith Medal win to sink in.
The Lions and North Ballarat VFL premiership player was immense in Geelong's premiership win, finishing with three goals and a game-high 32 disposals to become the oldest player in history to be judged best afield in a grand final at 33.
"It certainly doesn't sit comfortably with me. I feel a little bit silly and a little bit awkward because these things don't happen to me," Smith said.
"We've got a star-studded side and blokes who have huge lists of personal accolades.
"But I was fortunate enough today to win it, and I'm sure I'll sit back in a few years' time with a nice bottle of Grange or something and think about it."
Smith also racked up 14 score involvements, 11 inside-50s, five clearances, a dozen marks and a game-high 771 metres gained.
The Cats winger was awarded 14 votes, four more than Patrick Dangerfield.
A premiership player with Redan in 2009, Smith was recruited by the North Ballarat Roosters midway through 2010 and became a VFL premiership player in just his sixth senior game.
Later that year, as a 22-year-old, Smith was drafted by Hawthorn with pick 19 and became a central part of the Hawks side that won three successive premierships from 2013 to 2015.
A move to Geelong as a free agent came in 2021, where Smith won his fourth premiership medal from five grand final appearances and created bonds he'd forever cherish.
"The reason I play football is to get great relationships and great friends, and no one can take this away from this group, and we'll now be connected for life. To me, that's the best thing to come out of it," Smith said.
"I'm not kidding myself, I don't have long left, so to do it in the latter stages of my career is special."
Smith paid tribute to his grandfather, Kevin, who he rushed to see last week before he died this week at 93, adding an emotional element to the celebrations.
"I was very close to [him] and he had a lot to do with the person I am today," Smith said.
"I made a mad dash to Albury and spent 24 hours with him and will be forever grateful that he was still mentally there.
"Although it was very upsetting, it's been a beautiful time for our family."
Geelong coach Chris Scott said he was grateful Smith, a 258-gamer, believed in the Cats' progression and chose to join the club instead of the equally keen Melbourne.
"I would completely understand if he didn't buy what we were selling a couple of years ago," Scott said.
"It was easy to listen more to the people on the outside who thought our time was over, so there was some trust and faith in the sports of things we said we could deliver for him. I will always be appreciative of that."
Smith said adding another premiership to his collection vindicated his decision to move.
"It was a tough decision, a few sleepless nights, but as I sit right now, it seems like it was a pretty good decision," Smith told the Nine Network's Sunday Footy Show.
"I've had nothing but a good time down at Geelong the last two years, and the community have embraced me and my family.
Smith wouldn't bite on whether Geelong had proved people wrong.
"I'm relatively new to this group, and there has been a hell of a lot of hard work go in over the last decade," he said.
"This group has had their knockers with how the team's been set up. But the boys have just toiled away and the football department's done an unbelievable job and it's amazing how humble this group is."
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
