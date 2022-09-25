Youngsters tune in to rock out ol' tunes in special concert

CHATTERBOX Anne Wright relished the chance to join her voice with other - not just for the great ol' tunes but to rock it out with others of similar experience and cute Early Birds.
Ms Wright, who is a stroke survivor, was part of a new-look Bigger Hearts choir for its first public performance at York Street Church of Christ on Sunday afternoon.
The Chatterboxes were a well-established aphasia choir in Ballarat, aiming to boost members' communication and confidence.
When the Bigger Hearts Dementia Choir needed a new conductor this year, and Chatterbox numbers had dwindled in the pandemic, Chatterbox leader Geoff Hassell stepped up and helped to combine the choirs.
Both choirs had the purpose of improving mood of people with communication disabilities by tapping to well-loved songs.
Ms Wright said the choir had been so important to her rehabilitation.
"The Chatterboxes were mostly people who had had a stroke and it was good because we all understood each other's problems," Ms Wright said.
"We've had three or four meetings with the dementia choir, but we're getting to know the others. We all do a lot of classic rock 'n roll songs - a lot of Elvis and the Beatles."
Sunday's concert was all about raising awareness for Dementia Action Week.
As part of this, the choir teamed up with Ballarat Grammar Early Birds, a choir for pupils in grades prep to three that had prepared a couple of their own numbers then sang in a joint performance. This was the first time Bigger Hearts combined with the Early Birds - they had not even rehearsed together before.
Bigger Hearts choir co-founder Kerrie Shiell said the performance was not about musicality, rather the joy of the experience before an audience.
Performers paused for an afternoon tea interval with audience members and choir supporters.
The concert was also to boost fundraising to keep melodies alive and build towards the choir's aim for rehearsals to be streamed into aged care facilities.
