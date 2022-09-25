The Courier

AFL Grand Final and Queen's memorial public holiday sparks business in Ballarat and Daylesford

By Melanie Whelan and Nieve Walton
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Busy scenes outside the Daylesford Hotel on Saturday amid an unexpected extra long weekend boost. Picture by Kate Healy.

'Pumping' in Spa Country

AN EXTRA public holiday, with respect to the Queen, has proven a bonus in Spa Country, a popular getaway destination that became a pandemic ghost town in lockdowns.

