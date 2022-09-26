It has been a dominant period up the top for Golden Point, which enter this Ballarat Cricket Association season as reigning premiers.
The Pointies were able to bounce back from their grand final defeat in the 2020-21 season in style, overcoming Darley in the 2021-22 grand final.
First-year captain Josh Pegg said everything fell into place for his side, which finished the home-and-away season in fourth.
"Our season started off pretty slow which they usually do for us," Pegg said.
"But it sort of all clicked together at the right time."
The Pointies enter this season with a familiar-looking squad, and one they already know has what it takes to achieve the ultimate glory.
It has Pegg full of excitement ahead of round one.
"The group is looking pretty similar to last year which is awesome," he said.
"We've got all of our team back from last year and our coach (Saman Jayantha) is coming back to the club after a few years away in Sri Lanka."
Jayantha has come back to coach the Pointies this season but is also a chance to line up alongside Pegg in a playing role.
Pegg said the all-rounder returning was a "huge signing" for the club.
The Pointies know what to expect from their big names up the top of the order, but Pegg is excited to see what some of the younger players at the club will bring this season.
"We pride ourselves on our depth. We've got such a long list at the club," Pegg said.
"Our batters that come in later down the order probably could have batted in the top four of other clubs so it is good to have that depth. We've also got some young kids coming through who this year I think will be a big chance to break out."
One of those players is Jack Bambury.
"He cemented his spot at number six for us last year and made some valuable runs in the grand final," Pegg said.
"He is definitely a key to our batting line-up coming in at six. I feel like he's the sort of player who can turn the game on its head."
Pegg is not looking to change too much around the club that already has a winning formula.
"Even though it is my first year as captain I've been with the group for four or five years now and everyone knows their role pretty much down to a tee. We all know each other's games really well," Pegg said.
"I don't have to step in and change how we play, just get the boys around me and see how we go. It'll be good to have a pretty sound team to step into as captain."
Pegg will be hoping his side begins its 2022-23 season in winning fashion, with the Pointies often slow starters over recent years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.