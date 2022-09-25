The Courier

Overseas trip on cards for Burrumbeet boom pacer

Updated September 26 2022 - 12:42am, first published September 25 2022 - 10:00pm
Burrumbeet star pacer Rock N Roll Doo (Michael Stanley). Picture: Stuart McCormick

Exciting four-year-old Rock N Roll Doo is on target to make a trip across the Tasman after a commanding victory in the Group 2 $80,000 Jet Roof Kilmore Pacing Cup, 2690m, on Friday night.

