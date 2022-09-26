DRIVE-through COVID-19 testing on Creswick Road is temporarily closed due to a power outage.
Grampians Health is urging anyone who needs testing to visit the UFS respiratory clinic on the corner of Dana and Dawson streets, or 4Cyte in Skipton Street, Redan.
The site is expected to be open on Tuesday before the site officially closes with a final day of testing at the car park site on Wednesday.
Grampians Public Health Unit operations Robyn Wilson confirmed earlier this month the site was to be decommissioned under plans to ease back with declining demand and to return the space to the City of Ballarat and Ballarat people.
The site should be open 9.30am to 3.30pm for the final days' operation.
People can follow the Grampians Health Ballarat Facebook page for updates on the Creswick Road testing site.
UFS and 4Cyte should also offer RATs and masks to those in need.
Free rapid antigen tests and masks will remain available at Creswick Road and, after closure, Grampians Health will continue to distribute these to vulnerable groups.
In the meantime, testing is available at UFS and 4Cyte. For more information, see: https://www.bhs.org.au/news-and-events/covid-19-information/testing-for-covid-19/
