A man in his early 30s is recovering in the Alfred Hospital after the buggy he was in rolled north of Hepburn Springs.
The accident happened on a rural property at Yandoit at 8.30pm Friday.
Daylesford police said three males were in the off-road all-terrain vehicle when it flipped.
Officers said the man suffered multiple fractures and was flown to the Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.
His injuries are not considered to be life threatening,.
Daylesford police said the cause of the rollover was unclear and investigations were ongoing.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
