If you've ever thought you didn't have the resources to help Ballarat's mental health crisis, the Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast has said otherwise as the club prepares for its first trivia night all in the name of improving the region's mental health.
"Mental health is reaching epidemic proportions and I think we're all touched by it one way or another," fundraising director Garry McKenzie said.
"It is quite bad here (Ballarat). We're all aware of that and statistically, we're right up there but you can make a difference by having a bit of fun; it's as simple as that."
Australian Bureau of Statistics 2021 census data revealed the number of people with a mental health condition was 4.3 per higher than the state and national average of 13.1 per cent compared with 8.8 per cent, respectively.
The trivia night, which will feature 10 rounds with the grand winner receiving a high tea experience provided by the club, coincides with the Australian Rotary Health's Lift the Lid on Mental Health campaign.
All money raised from the night will go towards the campaign which focuses on providing funding for research into preventative and curative solutions for mental illness in young Australians.
Specifically, this year's funds will be targeted at improving mental health outcomes for primary school aged children.
"It's (Lift the Lid on Mental Health) a rotary initiative that started in 2016 and they wanted to fund research into mental health to see whether we could put the brakes on ill mental health and hopefully through this (trivia night) we can help our children and our grandchildren," Mr McKenzie said.
"We all can contribute somehow because we all know somebody who suffers from it (mental illness) and this is just one way to help."
Mr McKenzie said he hoped to further entice community members to attend for the number of prizes which will be on offer.
"I don't think there'll be many people who will go home without a prize because we have a lot from movie tickets to bottles of wine," he said.
The trivia fundraiser, which will cost $20 per person, will be held on September 30 at St Patrick's Cathedral Hall from 7pm. For more information email garry.mckenzie@tpg.com.au
If you or someone you know needs support:
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
