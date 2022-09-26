The Courier

Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast hosts trivia fundraiser for mental health

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
September 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast fundraising director Garry McKenzie is hoping to change the narrative around the region's mental health through something as simple as a trivia night. Picture by Malvika Hemanth.

If you've ever thought you didn't have the resources to help Ballarat's mental health crisis, the Rotary Club of Wendouree Breakfast has said otherwise as the club prepares for its first trivia night all in the name of improving the region's mental health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.