Central Ballarat street clear after crash

2.30pm: Traffic is now clear in central Ballarat after a two-car crash near Federation University's SMB campus in Grant Street.
A Fire Rescue Victoria crew from Ballarat City (station 67) was alerted to the incident just after 12.30pm by a caller to Triple Zero.
Firefighters arrived within six minutes.
One of the cars - a Peugeot station wagon - was towed after suffering extensive damage to the headlights, grille and bonnet.
Earlier: One of Ballarat's busiest CBD streets is blocked after a collision involving a white station wagon.
The incident on Grant Street near Armstrong Street, near the TAFE overpass, occurred about 12.40pm.
Traffic is banked severely, with Grant Street closed temporarily.
People have been seen removing items from the car, and it's understood there may have been a dog in the car.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are not yet known, but the station wagon has severe damage to the front.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
MORE TO COME
