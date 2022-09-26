The Courier
Grant Street collision near Federation University SMB campus

Updated September 26 2022 - 4:41am, first published 3:10am
Central Ballarat street clear after crash

2.30pm: Traffic is now clear in central Ballarat after a two-car crash near Federation University's SMB campus in Grant Street.

