Ballarat's emergence as a serious food city is being underlined by a series of events held as part of this year's Melbourne Food and Wine Festival (MFWF).
Called Ballarat Unlocked, some of the city's best restaurants, chefs, venues, providores and alcohol distillers are combining their talents to offer a series of dinners, wine-tastings, themed events and a range of other feasts and entertainments this November.
With most events presented by the City of Ballarat, the MFWF says it's a chance to meet, eat and drink in some of Ballarat's historic buildings and spaces while being fed by some of the region's leading chefs.
Venues include the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute, The Canberra Hotel, Underbar, Carboni's, The Art Gallery of Ballarat, The Shared Table, and Kilderkin Distillery.
Chris Pratt and Rebecca Matthews of Kilderkin Distillery are joining Turret Cafe's LeRoy Hand's team to deliver a five-course banquet that celebrates and features the botanicals found in gin-making, while exploring the fascinating history of gin.
"The menu been designed to work in with our botanicals, so the dishes they're preparing will complement the botanicals in the gin," Chris Pratt says.
"We will serve different gins each course to feature some of the key botanicals in those gin."
LeRoy Hand says the festival's presence in Ballarat is a great drawcard.
"Being part of MFWF is absolutely incredible," he says.
"We've only been in the Turret for 13 weeks now. Just to bring people to our beautiful venue and encourage people from Melbourne into our regional centres is what it's all about. We want to show how incredible our local chefs are and how good our local produce is."
At the Canberra Hotel on Creswick Road, licensee Pete Dillon is recreating a dinner served to the Duke of York, later King George VI, at the opening of the new parliament building on his 1927 royal tour of Australia.
"We took that idea of the menu that was served to the Duke of York and thought we would recreate that menu using Ballarat produce, as much local produce we could put our hands on that fit the menu," Mr Dillon says.
"So turtle soup is a bit of a challenge, because we can't eat turtles, but there is mock turtle soup - so the menu is our version of what was available then. I'm keen for people to get in the spirit of things, the whole 1920s era.
"I don't know if you've watched Downton Abbey; there's a there's a real sense of style, the flappers and all of that. So we want people to feel like it's an event, not just coming to sit down and have dinner.
"Dame Nellie Melba sang at the original opening, so we'll have a bit of entertainment, and that will be one of our surprises."
Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos joined Food and Drink Victoria chief executive Anthea Loucas Bosha in launching the program.
"Victoria is well known as Australia's ultimate dining destination, now the regions that grow and create some of the most coveted produce in the world will be showcased alongside some of the best culinary talent," Minister Dimopoulos said in a statement.
Melbourne Food and Wine Festival's Regional Edition runs from November 18 to 27 with support from Visit Victoria. For full details and ticket sales visit www.mfwf.com.au.
